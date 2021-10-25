The FFA Cup's Round of 16 Brisbane derby turned out to be an all Roar affair. The A-League club beat cross-town rivals Lions FC by a scoreline of 4-0, in a night which saw youngster Cyrus Dehmie shine.

FFA Cup Results

Brisbane Roar beat Lions FC 4-0 to move on to the Quarter Finals of the Cup.

They join Adelaide United as the second team qualified for this stage of the qualification.

A number of FFA Cup postponed matches have been rescheduled for November.

Brisbane Roar starting lineup and substitutes: M. Kreke, S. Neville, T. Alfred (80' J. Hart-Philips), J. Hingert (31' J. Brindell-South), C. Brown (80' N. Olsen), K. Trewin, M. Steinmann, J. Daley (63' J. O'Shea), R. Akbari, C. Dehmie, N Mileusnic (63' A Parsons).

Lions FC starting lineup and substitutes: L. Borean, M. Simic (46' N. Shepherd), T. Jarrard (80' N. McGrath), A. Thompson, S. Carlos (80' J. Minett), E. Docherty (57' J. Baty), A. Fiechtner, J. Solórzano (65' J. Farina), F. Beakhurst, J. Duckworth, M. Mikkola.

The FFA Cup Round of 16 game took place in front of a 2,465 person strong crowd at Lions Stadium. The home crowd would spend most of the game watching the visitors in the lead though. Roar opened the scoring in the 6th minute of play.

Dehmie was taken down in the eighteen yard box when he was clipped from behind by a Lions defender. Corey Brown took the penalty to make it 1-0. Roar players celebrated by displaying teammate Izaack Powell's jersey in support of the young player currently battling leukaemia.

Lions were able to hold onto the 1-0 scoreline for the remainder of the first half, despite a number of chances on goal by Roar. The home team would not be able to stop the deluge in the second half though.

Dehmie scored the second of the match in the 50th minute. Getting the ball in the Lions' half, he then charged the net and was able to get it past goalkeeper Luke Borean to make it 2-0 for Brisbane.

The young striker then got his second of the match 28 minutes later. Dehmie once again received a ball inside the opponent's half. He was able to outpace two Lions defenders and chip Borean to get his brace and make it 3-0 for Roar.

The 19-year old then got a hat trick in the 84th minute. Brisbane's Jay O'Shea sent in a lovely through ball which Dehmie was able to chest and control and then slot into goal. The game ended with this 4-0 scoreline.

It was a debutant day for Roar. Nick Olsen and Jackson Hart-Phillips both represented the senior team for the first time. New signing Olsen had previous FFA Cup experience with Sydney United 58 in 2017 prior to moving abroad to play in Kuwait.

The win is a historic one for Brisbane Roar. The club had yet to make it past the Round of 16 in their FFA Cup history. They became the third Queensland based club to proceed to the final eight of the FFA Cup alongside Gold Coast City in 2016 and Brisbane Strikers in 2019.

Brisbane Roar may have to wait a while to play their Quarter Final match. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the FFA Cup was played in Zones for the Rounds of 32 and 16, allowing most Queensland, South Australian and Western Australian clubs to keep progressing in the competition.

Roar and Adelaide United, who also qualified for the final eight, will now have to wait for the remaining teams to catch up before finding out whom they will meet in the next stage of the competition.

Most remaining FFA Cup Round of 32 games have been scheduled. At present five Round of 32 matches have been played as well as the two mentioned Round of 16 matches. Eight Round of 32 matches have dates scheduled for the month of November, 2021.

Two A-League playoff matches, to qualify for the Round of 32, the two Round of 32 matches in which the A-League winners will meet Adelaide City FC and Wellington Phoenix as well as one match between Avondale FC and Devonport City Strikers are still postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The full FFA Cup schedule can be found using this link.