Delbridge received his third red card of the season when he lost control of the ball, then slid into Mileusnic in the 76th minute of City's 3-1 loss to the Reds on Friday night.

The FFA Match Review Panel determined Delbridge had committed the offence of 'serious foul play' and offered him a two-match suspension, one more than the one-game minimum.

The ban means Delbridge is set to miss Friday's Melbourne derby against Melbourne Victory, then their away trip to Wellington.

Delbridge's suspension compounds a knee injury to injury replacement-signing Jack Hendry, meaning Curtis Good could be the club's only genuine central defender for the next two weeks.

Delbridge has until 2pm Tuesday to appeal the sanction.