The Aussie duo have been ever-present in the Hibees cup run, combining for four goals and two assists.

Irvine set up his side’s opening goal just before the half hour mark, the midfielder pouncing on a poor clearance before laying off to an advancing Kevin Nisbet, who slotted his shot past Dundee United ‘keeper Deniz Mehmet.

Martin Boyle was involved in Hibs’ second, combining with Nisbet to set up Christian Doidge, who produced a superb finish from 18 yards to seal Hibernian’s place in yet another final.

Both players have previously tasted cup glory in Scotland, Boyle winning the Scottish Cup in 2016 with Hibernian, while Irvine defeated his current side, featuring teammate Boyle and Socceroos hopeful Jason Cummings, to lift the 2016 League Cup with Ross County.

The final will be Hibernian's first Scottish Cup decider in five years and comes after falling short in the semi-finals of last year's competition as well as losing in the semi-finals of this season's League Cup.

"We are delighted with what we achieved today, we just need to come back in two weeks and try to replicate that type of performance and have the same feeling," manager Jack Ross said.

Hibernian will take on the winner of Sunday’s Semi-Final clash between St Mirren and St Johnstone on May 22 at Hampden Park.