A Matt Derbyshire double has helped an unconvincing Macarthur FC move closer to a finals spot in their first A-League season, grinding out a 3-1 home win over a wasteful Melbourne Victory.

First-half goals to their top scorer Derbyshire and James Meredith gave Macarthur the advantage, but last-placed Victory were left to rue a glut of missed opportunities at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night.

Victory pulled a goal back in the 78th minute when the lively Elvis Kamsoba scored from close range from the rebound after a shot from substitute Lleyton Brooks hit the base of a post.

But Derbyshire settled the contest in the 89th minute when he slotted in a pass from substitute Michael Ruhs for his 13th goal of the season.

The win lifted Macarthur three spots to second and extended their club-record unbeaten run to five games and left Victory at the bottom.

Victory conceded in disastrous fashion in the fourth minute, when Dylan Ryan slipped over and was unable to collect a back pass from teammate Jay Barnett.

Derbyshire pounced on the loose ball and dinked it over onrushing Victory goalkeeper Matt Acton.

Macarthur doubled their lead in the 39th minute, when Meredith rounded off a fine team move by charging on to an inviting Jake McGing cross and powered a firm header into the net.

It was Meredith's second goal against Victory in just over a week following his winning score in Melbourne.

Victory's tall striker Rudy Gestede twice came close to scoring an equaliser in the first 20 minutes.

He headed a corner just wide and watched Macarthur goalkeeper Adam Federici produce a brilliant save to push away his close-range shot.

Jake Brimmer also threatened for Victory, grazing a post with a sizzling shot from outside the penalty area.

Victory suffered a blow In the 24th minute when they lost experienced Socceroos forward Robbie Kruse to an ankle injury.

Macarthur's main opportunity to increase their lead prior to their second goal was foiled by a fine save from Acton, who pushed a Charles M'Mombwa shot onto the crossbar.

Victory continued to waste chances after Meredith's goal, with Kruse's replacement Brooks volleying a 43rd minute shot wide after being found by a defence-splitting ball.

Melbourne continued to force the issue in the second half, with Gestede heading straight at Federici and three more attempts at goal from different players inside the first eight minutes before Kamsoba scored.

Macarthur's Influential Spanish midfielder Benat Etxebarria didn't return after halftime due to a calf issue.