Striker Remy Siemsen has made a last-minute return to Sydney FC in the hope of pushing her case forward for selection in the Matildas' World Cup squad.

A previous recipient of the Golden Boot award as the A-League Women's highest scorer, Siemsen joins the Sky Blues from Swedish side AIK, whose season concluded earlier this month.

She is set to line up in Saturday's grand-final rematch against Melbourne Victory at Cromer Park.

The 23-year-old did not participate in Australia's recent friendlies against Sweden and Thailand earlier this month but has made six appearances for the Matildas since making her debut in October last year.

"I'm excited to be coming back and I want to have a great season of playing and training to get into that (Matildas) squad in the next seven months," she said.

"I love playing for Sydney FC, I feel it's going to be a big season for us and we've got another fabulous squad."

In her third stint with the Sky Blues, Siemsen joins Cortnee Vine, Jynaya Dos Santos and Madison Haley as an option up front for coach Ante Juric.

"It's great to have Remy back," he said.

"Remy has gained a lot more experience professionally by playing in Sweden over the past eight months and we will benefit from that experience.

"I'm sure she will be desperate to score in front of her home crowd in Manly this Saturday."