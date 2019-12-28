Breaking the deadlock after David Ball turned a cutback from Ulises Davilla into the net in the 41st minute, the Kiwi’s never truly looked challenged as they added goals from Callum McCowatt in the 61st minute and Davilla in the 80th

Though United added a late goal of their own in the 89th minute when Alessandro Diamanti converted a penalty won by Valentino Yuel, nothing was going to ruin the mood of the sizable contingent of travelling fans – the reflective shine of pale skin on show for all to see as the Yellow Fever engaged in their traditional, shirts off celebration of their scalp.

While, of course, the three-points won and consolidation in the top six are already fantastic prizes for the Kiwi side, they will also take great pride on the plane ride back to Wellington in the play of midfielder Cameron Devlin.

Despite clearly the most diminutive player on the park, Devlin was here, there and everywhere on Saturday afternoon; laying tackle after tackle and making several key interceptions to not only prevent United from building in attack but also spring his own side forward in transition.

While the plaudits for the opening goal will, deservedly, fall upon Davilla for his sharp turn and run and Ball for his well-placed shot, it was the ‘Nix’s midfield terrier in that kickstarted the move first by hustling back to knock the ball out of play as Max Burgess attempted to break in transition and then, after the subsequent throw-in, steal the ball off him and kickstart the move forward.

In the aftermath of Jerry Skotadis highly suspect elbow with Ball, it was Devlin that was the first on the scene for his side in an attempt to, borrowing a phrase from the AFL, fly the flag for his side.

While such actions, in a vacuum, may not be particularly notable, that a youngster such as Devlin was willing to take them in just his third senior start and sixth overall appearance speaks to the type of player that he is.

Determined and fearless, the youngster has quickly gone about establishing himself as a key cog in the ‘Nix line-up alongside Matti Steinmann during their seven-game unbeaten run and has given his gaffer a welcome headache in the coming weeks.

The 21-year-old turned down an extension from Sydney FC to follow Ufuk Talay across the ditch ahead of the 2019/20 season and bode his time; making his first appearance with the first team against Melbourne Victory in round five and two subsequent substitute appearances.

However, an injury to Alex Rufer gave the youngster a chance to make his A-League starting debut against, coincidentally, Victory in round ten and he hasn’t looked back.

He looms as one of the most exciting prospects in the competition in the months ahead.