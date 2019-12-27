A-League newcomers Western United are hoping to sign a striker and a midfielder during the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad.

United have quality in both areas boasting the likes of Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha and Panagiotis Kone, but at times have been unable to convert chances.

Coach Mark Rudan says they are hoping to some business in January.

"Yeah, we are (looking in January)," Rudan said on Friday.

"They're probably the two areas of the park - is probably the middle of the park and further up the field - that we're looking to improve on.

"And that process is never-ending - even for next year, as you know, (we have) a lot of players coming off contract, that goes on in every club - that recruitment drive.

"But certainly in the immediate future, in January, we're looking to improve the squad."

Scott McDonald will be in the squad for Saturday's clash with Wellington Phoenix in Ballarat, while Kone will face a fitness test after he was injured in last Friday's game against the Wanderers.