Tony Popovic hopes Melbourne Victory will have their sanctions for their fans' violent pitch invasion settled quickly, while the coach takes responsibility for the A-League Men team's on-field struggles.

Football Australia's full sanctions for Victory over the December 17 riot, which forced the abandonment of their derby against Melbourne City, are expected to land early next week.

Friday night's 1-0 loss to Brisbane was Victory's first home game since the incident.

Under interim sanctions, both active ends of AAMI Park were closed and only members allowed in, while Victory's 'north end' members were banned.

Penalties could well include points deductions but Popovic was adamant Victory wanted to cop their whack and move forward.

"Everyone wants that," he told reporters.

"The club's been working extremely hard behind the scenes to make sure that it's clear, there's clarity on the way things will go moving forward.

"It was nice to see some members back in today (after they couldn't attend the away game against Western United). We've missed that."

Eleventh-placed Victory have lost three games on the bounce since the abandoned derby and have appeared toothless in attack, scoring just nine goals in 10 games, despite formation and personnel tweaks.

"We have to (find solutions) and I've to take that responsibility," Popovic said.

"It's my job. I'm the head coach here at a big football club. That's my responsibility.

"It lies on me and that's what I have to do with the coaching staff and the players.

"It's there (the goals), we've got to find it, we've got to unlock it and it's my responsibility to do that."

Nani remains goalless and suffered a knee injury late in a clash of legs with Brisbane's Connor Chapman.

Popovic conceded the replay "didn't look great" but was awaiting a medical update on their 36-year-old marquee player.

Winger Chris Ikonomidis (ankle) should be fit to face Adelaide on January 14.

Victory are unlikely to turn to the January transfer window, which opens next Wednesday, for answers.

"We have a good squad. We have good footballers," Popovic said.

"It can happen that you can be down on confidence and belief when things don't go quite your way. But they're good players.

"I'm sure it will turn, but without working hard it's not going to change. If we feel sorry for ourselves it's not going to change. We have to accept where we're at.

"As a football club, we expect more. I take the responsibility of that role proudly and I'll be proud to help the club, work hard, and turn this around."