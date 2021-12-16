The announcement has come after a Perth Glory men's A-League player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The club has not specified who the player in question is but confirmed that the individual was double-vaccinated.

PERTH GLORY SCHEDULE SITUATION

Club confirms that one male player has tested possible for COVID-19.

This has resulted in the final December 2021 Perth Glory games being postponed.

Further schedule changes are expected for both Perth teams due to Western Australia quarantine restrictions.

Glory Women had their A-League Women's match postponed earlier this week.

Following the positive case, all other players and staff have entered into isolation in Queensland, in accordance the state's Health directive. Excluding the affected player, non other PCR test has come back positive and no other member of Perth Glory has presented symptoms.

The team were in Queensland when the positive result came in, preparing for their now postponed Round 5 match against Brisbane Roar.

The A-Leagues have now announced that the two remaining Perth Glory matches, their already mentioned Round 5 game this Saturday, December 18 and their upcoming Round 6 fixture against Adelaide United on Thursday, December 23, are postponed until early 2022.

The postponement follows a difficult start to the season for Perth Glory. While the club played their opening round match at home in Western Australia, state quarantine restrictions have resulted in the club being on the road since late November.

The A-Leagues have confirmed that Glory would like to get the squad back to Perth in time for Christmas, but that will depend on receiving clearance from both the Queensland and West Australian governments. They would be required to self-isolate over Christmas should they return.

Speaking to 6PR Radio on Thursday, Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage addressed the current mood within the camp after this latest development:

"They are distraught. They were told they were going to be home. They put up with the harsh schedule that we already had," said Sage.

"They saw light at the end of the tunnel and that light now has just turned off."

With the December postponements, the men's side's next confirmed match is on January 2, 2022 in Sydney. Glory have five other A-League Men's matches scheduled in January including one home match on January 15.

Western Australian premier Mark McGowan announced on Monday evening that the state plans to allow interstate and international travel without the current quarantine restrictions starting on February 5, 2022.

This current January home game could be impossible to play as scheduled for both Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix as neither team could complete the mandatory quarantine.

A similar situation exists with Perth Glory women's side, who have three home matches scheduled between now and February 5. The continued hard border has already led to the postponement of their Round 3 match against Canberra this weekend.

The Australian Premier Leagues had stated that they would announce a plan for both Glory teams on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. However, with the positive COVID-19 player is the likely cause for the plan announcement being postponed.

