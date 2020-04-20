The question is then, what is the right way to find the best coaches? There is a strong argument that school teachers would be ideal candidates to step into coaching.

Galaxy United’s VPLW coach Robert Casha believe the idea has merit.

“Coaches need to be looked at more as teachers,” says Casha. “A good coach needs to be selfless if he’s to coach youth, you get no thanks for it. Often you get ridiculed.

“But with results-driven Australia, we’ll never develop another decent batch of kids.”

There are some famous names in the world of football coaching that have started out their professional careers as school teachers. Think Champions League, La Liga and Bundesliga winner Louis Van Gaal, who had a modest career as a footballer but took up PE teaching before sitting in the dugout of the world’s biggest clubs.

Legendary Dutch coach Rinus Michels was a PE teacher at a special needs school before winning four Dutch Eredivise titles, a European Cup and a La Liga title. At international level, he took West Germany to the 1974 World Cup Final and guided them to the 1988 European Championships crown.

The likes of Roy Hodgson, Jose Mourinho and Gérard Houllier were also in charge in the playground before taking charge at some of the biggest stadiums in the world.

Closer to home, former Socceroos coach Guus Hiddink was a PE teacher at a school for kids from disadvantaged backgrounds. Hiddink guided the Socceroos to their first World Cup in 32 years in 2006 and prior to that took Holland and South Korea to World Cup semi-finals.

“I think Hiddink did a good job,” says Casha. “The players like him everywhere he went.”

If we think other sports, the legendary John Wooden, considered by many to be the greatest basketball coach of all time, was an English and PE teacher at high school long before he won 10 college championships with UCLA and coached future NBA Hall of Famers such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton.

In Australia, Carlton’s 1987 AFL premiership coach Robert Walls was a high school teacher as were legendary Hawthorn coaches Alistair Clarkson and John Kennedy, who have seven flags between them. Former Australian and English rugby coach Eddie Jones was a teacher and a principal before coaching in the 2003 and 2019 World Cup finals.

“It is an interesting theory and one that is definitely worthwhile considering,” says veteran Sydney high school teacher and former junior NPL soccer coach, Roshan Seneviratne. “Australian coaches tend to be ex-players who are pushed through the coaching system.

“A few become coaches within a few years of retiring. Logically this doesn’t make sense. Coaching is an art, not a transition.

“Logically it would take a coach years to learn their craft and understand the difference between playing and coaching.”

Some of the things a school teacher does would resonate with coaching. Discipline, adapting different styles, understanding your students and their specific needs, session plans, research and the ability to transfer knowledge in a way that works for the person receiving that knowledge, are all key attributes to teaching.

While many coaches may be brilliant tactically or technically, the ability to make an impact on each individual on a large team is perhaps the greatest challenge.

“At the elite level, most players don’t need basic training on technique,” continues Seneviratne. “They need to know and understand how to get the best out of themselves and what role they need to play in their team.

“This is very much like a teacher in a busy classroom. How can he/she help their student hone and develop their talent, while ensuring they are part of a cohesive class?

“In football there are numerous egos at play. A bit like the kid who is a know-it-all. Then we have those who would much less train and prefer to party, sounds like the naughty kid in class. Then we have the talented player who is too quiet in the dressing room, a bit like the smart kid in class who is very shy. We have those who can influence their teammates, much like the cool kid in school with the big image. How does a coach manage all of them at the same time?”

The obviously similarities between the playground and the training ground are intriguing, and something arguably more than just food for thought.

While we have some exceptional potential coaches coming through in Australia, we perhaps need to ensure their development starts from the grass roots level.

Some have been pushed through far too quickly, well before they understand the unique skill of harnessing a group of people with varying talents into a wholesome unit.

With one of the biggest playing pools in the world in terms of football participants (1.9 million), Australia is searching for better ways to develop coaches in order to get the best out of this available talent pool. Looking beyond the football field/training ground and into the classroom/playground could be a start.