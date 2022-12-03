Melbourne City coach Dario Vidosic says teen sensation Daniela Galic can launch herself into Matildas consideration after the playmaker impressed in a 3-0 win over Brisbane Roar.

The 16-year-old, who starred for Australia at the under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica, showed plenty of exciting glimpses in City's comfortable A-League Women victory, just her second professional game.

Matildas youngster Bryleeh Henry, 20, netted in the 30th minute with Maria Jose Rojas adding a second in the 51st and Emina Ekic scoring in the 80th at Casey Fields to secure City's second victory from as many matches.

Galic, a tall, creative and technical playmaker, was eye-catching throughout while 21-year-old Leah Davidson delivered a dominant midfield performance.

"She doesn't look like a 16-year-old out there," Vidosic told reporters.

"As long as she keeps in those steps, I would be upset if she wasn't in the Matildas.

"She's one that could put her hand up - doesn't matter how young she is. She's definitely one for the future."

Former Socceroos midfielder Vidosic emphasised Galic would adapt to the speed of the game as she played more against senior opponents.

"I've got 15 years' experience playing in that midfield as a No.10," he said.

"So I try to give her everything I've got but she's got her own qualities and she's just going to get better and better."

City dominated from the outset and should have taken the lead after seven minutes when Annie Haffenden took down Ekic in the area.

Rojas stepped up to take the penalty but hit the post.

City's pressure paid off when Ekic put in a cross and the ball clattered off Rojas' back and into the path of Henry who took a good touch around her defender and coolly finished.

Brisbane's half got worse when defender Jessie Rasschaert was forced out of the game with a lower-leg injury in the 36th minute, replaced by Holly McQueen.

"It doesn't look like any breaks or anything. Just a really bad contusion to the shin," coach Garrath McPherson said.

"Really painful, it's wrapped up, she's on crutches. So we'll see how that goes through the week."

Galic had a shot saved in the 40th minute and fired another over the bar in the 48th.

Minutes later, Ekic cut the ball back to Galic whose fierce shot forced a good save from Hancuff, before Rojas leapt over Kajsa Lind to head home.

Ekic curled home City's third late after a lovely build-up.

"They're a good opponent that was really tough for us," McPherson said.

"Just in terms of how we control the ball, maintaining possession under high pressure for long periods of time."