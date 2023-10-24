Even after a convincing, controlled win that sent his Tottenham side back to the top of the English Premier League table, Ange Postecoglou had a warning for his players.

Spurs have begun the season at breakneck pace, registering seven wins in their first nine matches as they lead the league by two points from champions Manchester City.

On Monday night, they eased to a 2-0 win over London rivals Fulham to give Postecoglou a record 23 points from his opening nine games as an EPL manager.

But the former Socceroos boss insisted his side remain far from the finished article as they chase a first top-flight title since 1961.

A hard-pressing Spurs went ahead through Son Heung-min in the first half, before England star James Maddison doubled their lead shortly after the break - but Postecoglou criticised his side for "taking liberties" after their second goal.

"I'm really disappointed with the second half, we were nowhere near the levels we have been all year," the demanding Australian said.

"We have got to make sure we stay disciplined in our approach because (our) keeper made a couple of great saves to keep the clean sheet.

"Within the context we should have had a much better control of the game."

Postecoglou said his side were "really wasteful with the ball in the second half".

"I've been around long enough to know if you try to take liberties, you'll get dragged down pretty quickly," he said.

"I'm not going to let the fact that we've won the game disguise the opportunity there for us to improve."

Praising his side's calmness and tempo in the opening period, Postecoglou described his role as "to give feedback to the players".

"That's what they want," he said.

"They want to get better, they want to improve, I've got some stuff there to show them."

