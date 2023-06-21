Operating behind the scenes in the sporting shadows, Clark’s profile is dwarfed by those he works with. Yet they’re ones who appreciate him most.

Never more so than the 2022-2023 season when, in his first year in Denmark, he played his part in guiding defending champions FC Copenhagen to a just completed Superliga and Danish Cup domestic double.

And all that after being loaned back to the Socceroos to help bring Graham Arnold’s squad up to speed for the physical challenges they rose so supremely to at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Clark, who had a 10 year association with Graham Arnold at Central Coast Mariners and Sydney FC before linking with the Socceroos five years back, also played a pivotal role in their dramatic World Cup qualification through the playoffs.

He was the man who honed the endurance and sharpness of an underdone Aaron Mooy in one-on-one sessions in Glasgow, before Australia’s most gifted midfielder stepped up from months of inactivity to star in the sudden death qualifiers against UAE and Peru.

In the immediate aftermath, fitness and conditioning maestro Clark hit the ground running in the Danish capital in a switch facilitated by prominent player agent Buddy Farah.

He sampled the UEFA Champions League where Copenhagen traversed a group of death featuring treble winning Manchester City, Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund and eventual Europa League champions Seville.

They collected three points from three home draws to miss out on the knock out stages.

Reflecting on a tumultuous 12 months, Clark told FTBL: “Firstly, it was a good year at club level, there were a few bumps along the way, but we got there in the end.

“We were 10 points adrift (of FC Nordsjælland) at Christmas after an early season change of manager.

“We were probably distracted a bit by the Champions League but with one game left we wrapped up the league, and won the Danish Cup as well (beating AaB Fodbold), so it was a fantastic finale.

“The way I do things it always takes time, nothing happens overnight because you’re changing a training model and lots off things off the pitch. You’re asking players to work consistently hard and it slowly comes together.

“At the back end of the season, when suspensions kick in, you really need the depth of the squad then you start to see the results.”

Turning his thoughts to the Socceroos, and their joyride to the World Cup knockout stages, Clark continued: “It’s been a special period for me, getting to rejoin the Socceroos for the World Cup after leaving to join Copenhagen.

“If Arnie hadn’t given me the opportunity after everything we’d been through in four years it would have been tough. Thankfully he did.

“All the ups and downs we faced to qualify paid off in the end because we were such a close knit group. It was a fantastic, unbelievable experience.”

Whilst Clark expects some transfer window movement in the off-season because “Denmark is a selling league”, he insists 15-times champions Copenhagen are well placed to scale new heights.

“There’s a lot to achieve here still and I think it’s going to be a special period for the club,” he predicted.

“Of course if there’s an opportunity to rejoin Australia again at major tournaments I’d always put my hand up because you’re always proud to be involved with your country.

“We’ll just see how the next few years unfold. But at the moment all my energy is going into the club.

“This is an amazing place and I think a great place for young Australian players to come, a really fantastic environment.”