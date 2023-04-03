Wilmering, 22, has made just nine A-League appearances this season - 33 in total since his debut in 2019 - and has agreed terms to join Newcastle Jets next season in pursuit of regular first team football.

Having joined the club in 2016, the left-back has been unable to force himself into Mark Rudan’s plans on a regular basis, and has dropped back into shadows since the New Year.

Young Socceroos goalkeeper Warshawsky, meanwhile, has yet to make an A-League appearance, having arrived from Brisbane Roar in 2021.

Warshawsky, 18, will be looking to emerge as No.2 behind established first choice Danny Vukovic next season as he looks to graduate from U-21s football and enhance his A-League prospects.

Margush, 25, has been superseded by Lawrence Thomas after arriving via Perth Glory and Adelaide United three seasons back.

He’s made 40 appearances for the club but has been unused all season by Rudan, and is looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The future of out of favour midfielder Terry Antonis - who no longer trains with the first team - is also up in the air, though he remains contracted for one more season.