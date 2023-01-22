According to a change-room insider the ex-Manchester United and Aston Villa star unleashed on both his players and the chairman following Friday’s 1-0 loss to Adelaide United.

It’s asserted that Yorke, who has now been linked with former club Sydney FC, didn’t hold back, allegedly describing the club as a “circus” and a "joke", and the players as "a pub team", among several other pointed observations.

Yorke, who bore witness to many "hairdryer” moments from inside the Old Trafford dressing room under Sir Alex Ferguson, declined to comment for “legal reasons” when approached by FTLB to clarify the extent of the purported outburst.

It’s believed that Marra decided on the spot that Yorke’s 13-game, near seven-month stay on Campbelltown could not continue, though his remarks were not grounds for immediate dismissal.

After further discussions between the parties, the Bulls on Sunday released a joint statement confirming the departure of the 51-year-old and his assistant Russell Latapy by “mutual agreement”.

Former Socceroo Mile Sterjovski, who is Macarthur’s academy coach and has been with the expansion club from the outset in 2020, will take the reins on a long-term basis.

It’s understood Sterjovski, 43, was initially offered the head coaching role before Yorke accepted his maiden mentor’s job back in July, but turned it down because he didn’t feel he was quite ready.

Yorke, meanwhile, appears in pole position to return to Sydney FC, the club he skippered to the inaugural A-League title in 2005-2006, should under-pressure Steve Corica pay the price for an under-performing season to date.

Having led Macarthur to Australia Cup glory before the start of the A-League Men season, Yorke said in a statement: “I want to thank the chairman Gino Marra, CEO Sam Krslovic, all the ownership group as well as all the staff and fans of Macarthur FC. I leave the football club with a great team that will continue to challenge for more silverware.”

In the same statement, Marra said: “I would like to thank Dwight Yorke and his assistant Russell Latapy for their contribution towards our club and, in particular, Dwight leading Macarthur to our first silverware with our 2022 Australia Cup triumph.”