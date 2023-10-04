The J2 League leaders have a catch up clash against Blaublitz Akita on October 14 - the same day Duke is likely to line up against England for Australia at Wembley Stadium.

And Michida have asked Duke - who has scored eight goals for the side six points clear with six games left - not to join the national team.

However, since Australia’s forthcoming duels against the Three Lions and New Zealand are in official FIFA windows, it’s likely their pleas will fall on deaf ears.

At 32, newly appointed Michida skipper Duke remains Arnold’s mainstay marksman and whilst flattered by being wanted by both parties he will let the due process play out without seeking to inflame a delicate situation.

“There is this catch up game and they’ve chosen the international window to play it,” Duke told FTBL. “The coach has given me a lot of responsibility since we’ve lost our Brazilian striker Erik (18 goals) to an ACL and they want me to help them get over the line and become champions.

“We hit a bit of a speed bump over the weekend in losing 3-2 to Iwaki, who’ve been struggling, and I’m in a bit a national team and club sandwich at the moment because there's no international breaks in the J2 League.

“Obviously the national team want to select their strongest squad possible for the England and New Zealand games because it’s important preparation for January’s Asian Cup.

“From my side, I obviously don’t want to jeopardise my position by not joining the national team. It’s a tough one but at end of the day the national team will tend to come out on top.

“We’re still in a great position - we’re seven points clear of the third placed team (Shimizu S. Pulse) and we’re confident we can get the job done.”

The lure of facing England in their spiritual home burns brightly for Duke.

“Whilst I’d hate to think I could have played a major part in helping us secure promotion in that catch up game, there’s also that aspect of potentially helping Australia be in the best possible shape heading towards a major tournament,” he added.

“You don’t want to have to feel too guilty but ultimately it’s an international window and in those situations the national teams tend to get their way. It’s hard but this is all part of football, and somebody can replace me and do a job.

“There’s always that rivalry with England - they’re world class and you want to test yourself against the best, especially at a place like Wembley.

“To be able to say you’ve played there against England would be a huge moment. On top of that my kids are based there and it would be extra special for them to watch me face England, and hopefully score and win the game.”

Duke’s record of nine goals in 26 Socceroos appearances is more than respectable, yet he has no delusions of grandeur and a sanguine view of his place in the scheme of things.

“I’m not the most prolific but I probably have more legs in me than most 32 year olds who’ve played their whole career in Europe and maybe have 500-plus games under their belt,” he said.

“I’ve got just over 300, so maybe there’s another 200 or so left in my legs compared to many others my age.

“I still have that energy and ability to chase and close down. I think the boys appreciate the physicality I have to my game.

“As long as I feel I can give my best and Arnie sees me as an asset then I’ll always put my hand up. I certainly would never want to be selfish and stand in the way of somebody’s potential international career if I felt they could do better.

"We do need more stock in the striking department and you want to see young players coming through.

“At the end of the day I’m a fan of Australia as much as anybody and just want them to do well.”