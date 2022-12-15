The Dutchman, who once managed Fulham and was Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Manchester United for six years, has worked alongside Arnold since 2018 in what has proved a winning double act.

And he’s open to continuing the partnership should Arnold, as expected, be offered a new deal by Football Australia.

But his exploits alongside Arnold in Qatar have not gone unnoticed, with Meulensteen confirming that there are suitors looking to bring him back to clubland.

“I’ve had several approaches since the tournament but I’m not rushing into anything just yet,” he said. “It was a highlight of my career going back to earth Qatar, where my coaching journey began, and being part of something special.

“I’ve always been passionate about going to the World Cup and helping a group of young players progress. We waited to win the respect of the world and we’ve done that.

“To be honest, I could have jumped ship a long time ago but I made a commitment to Arnie and Australia to see it though.

“What happens next, who knows? But I can say there’s interest out there and I have to make the right decision.

“It’s no secret that Arnie and I are a good combination and have a chemistry together. A lot of this is in the hands of the FA.

“Arnie has incredible love and passion for the game in Australia - that’s what drives him. Not bringing glory on himself. Some people wanted him sacked but he’s proved them all wrong and I’m delighted for him.

"He’s just doing what he can for the good of the game and he has all the right answers.”

Meulensteen believes it would be “criminal” if Australian football doesn’t seize the moment to build on reaching the last 16 in Qatar, and pushing finalists Argentina all the way before succumbing 2-1.

“I think it’s very important for the powers that be to capitalise on the moment we’ve helped create,” he added.

“The care Arnie has in getting it right for generations to come is self evident. He was the right man for the job at the right time - and he still is.

“Initially it was a ripple but now it’s a wave of positivity around the game and it would be criminal not to jump on that.

“We’ve also created a great platform for a lot of players to crack on from here. Will it be enough? Only time will tell. But whatever happens you have to keep building.”

Despite the elation of achievement in Qatar, Meulensteen was also left with a feeling of emptiness after Australia’s exit.

“Arnie and I lived up to to every expectation we set ourselves. But I’m still annoyed at how we went out against Argentina,” he explained.

“I felt strongly we were going to progress but at this level you can’t make too many mistakes and that unfortunately cost us. So there’s a feeling of emptiness there.

“Overall we did extremely well and went out with our heads held high. There’s a lot of pride there but you’re also left with an empty feeling because you know you could have done that bit better.

"But there is no shame in losing to the reigning and new world champion whether that’s going to be France or Argentina.

“I think our strategy was right in giving a chance to the players from our Olympic team and you saw a lot of heroes emerge. People questioned some of our selections but they were fully vindicated.”

Melensteen wants to see a revolution at grassroots level in Australia, with registration fees slashed to attract more youngsters to a game which is missing out on swathes of potential stars.

“The cost of playing the game in Australia is prohibitive - so many kids are missing out because of the pay-to-play system,” he said. “It’s crazy and that’s why so many good athletes go into AFL or rugby league.

“Australia could become a really strong force in international football if they can get that side right. There needs to be a better system in place to make sure those with talent can excel.

"Also the FA needs a home. A centre of Excellence, like Aspire, our base camp in Qatar.

“You need to create elite pathways. That’s the way I would look at it. Maybe it needs a revolution and a cultural change but you don’t want to look back in years ahead and see nothing has been done. That approach could kill the game.”