Garang Kuol has joined Dutch Eredivisie outfit FC Voldendam on a season-long loan from Newcastle United to undergo the next stage of his development.
The youngest player ever to represent Australia at a World Cup joined the Magpies amid much fanfare 10 months back, and was immediately loaned out to Scottish Premiership Hearts on his arrival in January.
But the move didn’t quite go to plan, with the pacy attacker,18, making just one start, and a further seven appearances off the bench for a solitary goal.
Despite the lack of match minutes for the Jam Tarts, Kuol was still selected for the Socceroos’ two-match series against Ecuador back in March, scoring Australia’s third in 3-1 win over the South Americans in game one.
Newcastle have carefully selected his next destination with Voldendam coach, 32-year-old Matthias Kohler, renowned for this work with young players, and the club a recognised nursery for up and coming talents.
Voldendam finished 14th last season in their first season back in the Dutch top flight in 13 years, and are expected to face a other tough assignment to preserve their hard won Eredivisie status.
They kick off the new season at home to Vitesse on August 13, with Kuol looking to make a far deeper impression than he managed in Scotland where neither Robbie Neilson nor his successor Steven Naismith were willing to place their trust in his fledgling gifts.
