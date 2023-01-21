Dwight Yorke's first foray into management is over after just seven months with the former Manchester United striker agreeing to a mutual termination of his Macarthur FC contract.

Yorke's last game in charge was Friday's 1-0 loss to Adelaide United, with the Bulls still inside the A-League Men finals spots at the midway point of the season.

The 51-year-old met with club chairman Gino Marra on Saturday morning where it was decided the two parties would part ways.

Macarthur said the Trinidadian, who signed a two-year contract with the club last July, had decided to "pursue other opportunities".

"I want to thank the chairman Gino Marra, CEO Sam Krslovic, all the ownership group as well as all the staff and fans of Macarthur FC," Yorke said in a statement.

"I leave the football club with a great team that will continue to challenge for more silverware".

Assistant coach Russell Latapy has also left the club, with Macarthur now searching for their third manager in the space of a year after Yorke was brought in to replace Ante Milicic.

Yorke's glittering playing resume - which included a stint at Sydney FC in the A-League's maiden season - created greater intrigue in a competition and club which has struggled to command attention.

He was recommended to the club by former Aston Villa teammate Mark Bosnich, who is close with Macarthur's hierarchy.

Yorke helped the Bulls to their first piece of silverware, when they lifted the Australia Cup last October and coached the A-League All Stars in last year's game against Barcelona.

His Macarthur side had begun the 2022-23 A-League season brightly, picking up five wins and two draws through the opening 13 rounds.

A regular failing, however, was the Bulls' inability to back up positive results.

Yorke had been hoping to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window with midfielder Daniel De Silva and striker Lachlan Rose both sidelined with injury.

"I would like to thank Dwight and his assistant Russell for their contribution towards our club and, in particular, Dwight leading Macarthur to our first silverware with our 2022 Australia Cup triumph," Marra said in a statement.