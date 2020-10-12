Gold Coast-born and raised Dykes elected to represent Scotland instead of Australia.

And the striker has made a fast start to life in international football, with two goals in four games for the Tartan Army.

On Sunday the 25-year-old bagged the winner in a 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

Scotland are now top of Group B2 in the Nations League.

"I'm buzzing, obviously it was a great win for the boys," Dykes said after the match.

"Seven games unbeaten, another clean sheet plus a goal for myself, so a great night. I've been really enjoying coming into the Scotland camp with the boys.

"I feel at home... They're a great bunch of lads and I'm sure we've got a great future ahead of us, which I believe in.

"I still haven't lost in a Scotland top so we keep that way in the next few games I'll happy."