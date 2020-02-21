The ex-Socceroo was left kicking his heels last weekend as the Roar defeated Western United 1-0 with a contract clause preventing him from facing his former club.

The win means Roar have now opened up a four-point gap in sixth place over their finals-hunting rivals and go into the clash with the equally in-form Glory looking up rather than down the ladder.

McDonald says he's moved on from the disappointment of being forced to miss last weekend's match and is eager to take on third-placed Glory.

"Obviously you want to play every game but I had to miss this one," McDonald told AAP.

"Just delighted the boys managed to get the three points and we keep moving forward.

"Really looking forward to this weekend playing against Perth. Really good opposition and it should be a really good game in what will be an amazing atmosphere."

McDonald's contract situation could raise its head again if Roar and United meet in the finals, but the 36-year-old dismissed any concerns over that possibility.

"Let's just get to the finals. I think both teams should just concern themselves on that," he said.

Brisbane's win over Western means they have lost just once in their past eight matches.

Glory arrive in Queensland after a 1-0 loss to Tokyo FC in the Asian Champions League in midweek but can leapfrog Melbourne City into second place if they avoid defeat.

Tony Popovic's men are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league and Roar coach Robbie Fowler is hoping a boisterous crowd at the 10,000-seat Dolphin Stadium can inspire his team, as they did in a memorable 4-3 comeback win over City the last time they played at the venue.

"We know that we're in for a game," Fowler said.

"We know that we've got to go out there and play the way that we can and have that little bit of belief in ourselves. We're in good form ourselves so it's the making of a good game."

KEY MATCH STATS

* Perth haven't lost in their past four matches against Brisbane, scoring an average of three goals a game in that span.

* Perth are undefeated in the nine games they've scored first this season but haven't won in the six matches where they've conceded first.

* Perth striker Bruno Fornaroli's one goal from seven matches against Roar is his equal-lowest tally against an A-League team he's faced more than once.