It was not that long ago that Hull were in the Premier League and embarking on a European adventure after a fairytale FA Cup run, but the last few years have been mired by poor decisions and off field controversies.

The owners' decision to try to change the clubs name to Hull Tigers drew the ire of fans and seemed to kickstart their freefall. Multiple relegations followed, landing Hull in the third tier ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Former Australian Under 20s international Elder has played a key role in their return to the Championship, scoring one goal and setting up a further 10 in 42 appearances for the Tigers this season.

Hull currently sit four points clear at the top of the ladder with two games to go, and will face off against 8th placed Charlton and fellow former Premier League side Wigan Athletic as they seek to end the season as Champions at the first time of asking.

Fellow Aussie Bailey Wright will be hoping that he’ll be joining Elder in the Championship next season, as Sunderland sit two places below Hull in third.

The Socceroos centre back was in action as the Black Cats threw away a two goal lead to draw 3-3 with Accrington Stanley on Saturday. The draw all but ends their hopes of automatic promotion, with Sunderland now sitting 11 points off second and just one clear of Lincoln City in fourth.

After enduring heartbreak in 2019 Play Off Final against Charlton, the former Premier League side look set for the difficult task of navigating the play-offs once again as they seek to finally escape League One, three years after sliding in to the English third division.