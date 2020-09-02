Rukavystya has become the Israeli Premier League's deadliest striker over the previous few months, ending the previous regular season with 11 goals in 13 games.

The fringe Socceroo followed that up with four strikes in 10 matches as Maccabi Haifa narrowly missed out on glory in Israel's Championship round, after losing both home and away legs to Hapoel Tel Aviv.

But Rukavystya has picked up where he left off at the normal league's resumption, scoring a brace on the first weekend - in just 30 minutes on the field - against Hapoel Hedera.

Israeli media dubbed the opening round "electrifying", highlighting Rukavystya's "brilliant" first goal.

The opening season brace brings him to 13 goals in his last 14 league matches, a European tally that rivals the very best strikers on the continent.

The former Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory attacker was long renowned for his pace, but now 33-years-old, he's evolved into an incredible poacher, with his height particularly damaging to Israeli defences.

After an originally difficult start to his Israeli career, it appears Rukavystya is now there for the long-term, first starting his Israeli citizenship process back in 2016.