Few people know France better than Ellie Carpenter.

The Matildas right-back has played for French powerhouse Lyon for the past three years, collecting plenty of trophies along the way.

The 23-year-old will attempt to send five teammates, plus Lyon's incoming striker Kadidiatou Diani, home in Saturday's quarter-final at Suncorp Stadium.

"Tomorrow is I guess, extra special for me," Carpenter told reporters at Friday's pre-match press conference, taking a question in French, without help of a translator, before answering in English.

"Obviously, it's a quarter-final, but playing against half my teammates gives me a little bit more insight and obviously I know the players very well.

"Tomorrow is going to be a great game, a great battle, especially on the right-hand side for me, left-hand side for France. They're dominant on that side, world class players.

"I'm really looking forward to the battle, especially against Selma (Bacha). She's a great player, I train with her every day and I just can't wait."

Diani and Eugenie Le Sommer have scored four and three goals respectively and will give Carpenter and her fellow defenders headaches.

"They've been playing great obviously last couple of games," Carpenter said.

"Diani is in great form, obviously with her goals and assisting obviously Eugenie as well and Selma on the left, they're in great form.

"But for us, it's about sticking to our game plan. We know the job we need to do tomorrow, myself and the back line and the whole team really.

"France will be confident tomorrow. But I also think in the back of my mind, they'll be feeling the pressure.

"They went out in the quarter-finals last World Cup in their home. So they'll be wanting to do one better. I don't think they'll be underestimating us at all."

For their part, the French are excited to take on Carpenter.

"She's my teammate in Lyon, in my club, I know her well, I've known her for a few years now," Le Sommer told reporters via a translator.

"We have a good time together, she's a good girl. She's always smiling, she has a very good mood - she's also a little bit crazy.

"On the pitch she's a player who runs a lot, she brings a lot of intensity to the game, she goes fast, she likes to tackle and she likes to go forward.

"She's a player that can do both things: she can defend and she can attack very well. She's a modern defensive player.

"Even if she's young, she already has a very good experience at the upper high level. She's one of the best players within her team and position."