The fledgling Socceroos striker is, though, starting to ignite for Viking SK, who have surged to joint top of the Elitesarien off the back of nine successive wins.

Twice-capped by Graham Arnold, the ex-Brisbane, Perth Glory and Melbourne Victory predator at the weekend reminded the Socceroos coach of his quality with a resounding opener in the 3-1 victory over Lillestrom.

In what was a rare start - having come off the bench for 11 of his 18 appearances thus far - the man known as Daggers won rave reviews after drilling home his third league goal since joining the Scandinavian club on a four-year deal in January.

With Australia to face Mexico in Houston next month, and England and New Zealand in London in October, D’Agostino is looking to further fan the flames in the knowledge that the Socceroos hierarchy is watching.

He’s part of an Aussie axis at historic club, though the only one on the pitch against Lillestrom with defender Gianni Stensness out for the season with an ACL injury. and midfielder Patrick Yazbek suspended.

A top-three finish will guarantee participation in next season’s European qualifiers, whilst winning the title will secure entry into the early stages of the UEFA Champions League.

“We have a big incentive there to play for and I just want to play my part in trying to make it happen,” D’Agostino told FTBL. “It’s taken me a bit of time to get used to playing on the Astro Turf here.

“I obviously want to start more games and score more goals and the weekend was a good way of getting that back on track.

“This is a good quality league, the opposition are always tough and it’s a lot harder to score goals than in the A-League (D’Agostno netted 13 in 37 league appearances for Victory).

“It’s a very level playing field here and a real competitive edge running right across every team - there’s always a fight on to keep your spot.

“A factor in coming here was of course hopefully giving myself a better chance (of Socceroos selection) and also just challenging myself in Europe, and this is the best first step for me in doing that.

“If I can keep scoring goals and putting in performances then you never know what can come in the future.

“I’m always in contract with the Socceroos staff and Arnie as well and I’m looking to get back into that squad and stay in his plans (after missing out on World Cup selection).

“If I’m playing well each week the national team stuff will take care of itself.”

D’Agostino is looking to further refine his game and improve tactically and technically in one of Europe’s more under-rated leagues.

“There are always many little things to improve on like finding space inside the box and being composed in front of goal when the opportunities arise,” he added.

“I feel like I’m coming into my own a bit now but there are always aspects you need to add to your game to keep moving forward.”

One of Norway’s best supported clubs Viking’s fans have welcomed their Aussie contingent, with D’Agostino adding: “It’s great playing in front of packed stadiums each week and we also have superb away support.

“This is a big club and if we can make the Champions League qualifiers then that's a big statement - we’re only behind Bodo/Glimpt on goal difference and we beat them the other week which was a massive result. We just need to keep winning games.”