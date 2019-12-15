Just a week after getting ambushed by the Glory, Adrian Luna bagged a brace, while Jamie Maclaren and Javier Cabrera also found the net in a one-sided affair.

It was another historic night for Maclaren, who became the fastest player in league history to the ten-goal mark after scoring in his seventh game for the club.

The road victory ensures City consolidate second spot for Erick Mombaerts' side, five points behind Sydney FC and three clear of Western United.

In contrast, Newcastle face a week of soul-searching following one of their worst efforts of the season that has left them languishing in ninth spot.

Mombaerts said it was the perfect response to their defeat last week.

"When we win 4-0 in an away game, it's a good response, yes. And also, the attitude of our players was perfect," Mombaerts said.

"We play very aggressive with the ball and without the ball. But more with the ball. Aggressive means we try to break all the time, so that was very good."

City looked like a team on a mission from the kickoff on Sunday evening, and got the perfect start when Cabrera took advantage of a flat-footed Jets defence.

The Uruguayan split their central defenders with a precision through ball for Luna, who simply helped it past an advancing Glen Moss in just the third minute.

Newcastle slowly warmed back into the contest only to concede from a recycled corner, with Luna nodding home a teasing Josh Brillante cross.

The set piece for City came moments after most of the Jets were caught straddling the sidelines sipping water during a stoppage.

Their opposition meanwhile thirsted for more goals, and again found a Newcastle backline napping just minutes after the halftime break.

A quick free kick from Denis Genreau hit an unmarked Cabrera, who waltzed into the box and thumped a rocket past Moss at his near post.

Maclaren completed the beatdown when he tapped in a Cabrera cross soon after.

The only positive for the hosts was the performance of star Dimi Petratos, who drew two saves from City's new goalkeeper Thomas Glover.

The No.10 was the only real threat for a defence that claimed just their second clean sheet of the season - and first since round one.

But it wasn't enough to prevent part of the 8,133 crowd at McDonald Jones Stadium from booing their team from the field at fulltime.

"We gave the first goal away inside the first three minutes in a comedy of errors," a disappointed Ernie Merrick said post-game.

"I think I could find lots of excuses for them, but there shouldn't be any. That was just an extremely poor performance."

On a sour note for the visitors though, Genreau failed to finish the match after succumbing to a suspected shoulder injury he picked up in the first half.