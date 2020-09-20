The former Champions League winners are reportedly interested in parting ways with their defensive talisman, who is set to fetch around $2.5 million according to MaxBet Sports.

Red Star are facing financial difficulties after their UCL exit and could once again sell Degenek to the Middle East, after originally selling the Aussie to Al Hilal back in 2019.

The club's up-and-down financial fortunes - typical of the Serbian SuperLiga - mean that the club is once again courting a payday for Degenek, with another Saudi club, Al Ahly, supposedly ready to make a move for the Socceroo.

There is also talk of possible interest from China.

It would be a sad move for Degenek personally, with the Socceroo revealing that Red Star were his boyhood club growing up as part of the Serbian community in Croatia.

He said returning to Red Star after Al Hilal was a tremendous joy for him last time, but whether a similar season away from the club eventuates remains to be seen.