Everton have been left in ecstasy after beating Merseyside neighbours Liverpool 2-0 and landing their first win at the Reds' Anfield fortress for 22 years.

The champions suffered their fourth straight home defeat on Saturday as goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson sealed the landmark win for manager Carlo Ancelotti and his men.

Everton, who hadn't won any match with Liverpool for 11 years, remain seventh but they are now level on points with the Reds, who last lost four straight home games in the league in 1923.

Chelsea also dropped points in fourth as they drew 1-1 at Southampton, while second-bottom West Brom held on with 10 men for an hour to draw 0-0 at Burnley.

A fine finish from the Brazilian Richarlison gave Everton the lead early on and though Liverpool dominated possession throughout, they could not find the goals they needed.

Jordan Pickford made a number of good saves, including one from Mohamed Salah, but Sigurdsson doubled Everton's lead seven minutes from time after Trent Alexander-Arnold was adjudged to have fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea extended their unbeaten record under manager Thomas Tuchel to six Premier League matches but they dropped two points in the battle for the top four as they drew 1-1 at Southampton.

Mason Mount's second-half penalty earned the visitors a point after Takumi Minamino had put Southampton ahead in the first half.

Chelsea remain fourth, while Southampton are 13th after ending a run of six straight defeats.

West Brom remain second-bottom but picked up a vital point in their fight for survival as they drew 0-0 at Burnley.

Minamino, on loan from Liverpool, showed superb calm in front of goal, bursting through and then waiting before the Chelsea goalkeeper moved before slotting the ball home for the opening goal after 33 minutes.

Chelsea had dominated the match until that point and eventually their persistence paid as Mount won a penalty - fouled by striker Danny Ings - and converted it nine minutes into the second half.

But Southampton held out to end a horrible run of form, including a 9-0 thrashing by Manchester United.

"It was an important point for us," Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said.

"A draw today feels like a win. And it's a step towards us returning to our normal form.

Tuchel, though, was disappointed with his side's lack of sharpness.

"We lacked determination, aggressiveness and more one on one chances," he said.

Semi Ajayi was sent off for handball - and denying a goalscoring chance - after just 31 minutes for West Brom at Burnley.

But Sam Allardyce's side held on - and might even have won it late on - as they picked up a point that leaves them still 11 points from safety.