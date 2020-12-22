HOW EACH A-LEAGUE CLUB IS SHAPING UP FOR THE NEW SEASON

* Adelaide United

Coach: Carl Veart, Captain: Stefan Mauk

Veart had some terrific results in the NSW hub and now gets a crack at his first full season. Losing James Troisi late was a big blow but Socceroos striker Tomi Juric is a key capture.

* Brisbane Roar

Coach: Warren Moon, Captain: Tom Aldred

Ex-Roar player Moon has crafted a squad packed with Queensland talent and will be keen to kick on from last season's finals appearance.

* Central Coast Mariners

Coach: Alen Stajcic, Captain: Matt Simon

For last season's wooden spooners, the only way is up. Fixing last season's leaky defence is crucial - but losing the experienced Ziggy Gordon hurts in a team full of kids.

* Macarthur FC

Coach: Ante Milicic, Captain: Mark Milligan

Milicic has recruited astutely for the Bulls' inaugural season, with a mix of Australians and some impressive foreign signings. They'll be keen to at least make the top six first up.

* Melbourne City

Coach: Patrick Kisnorbo, Captain: Scott Jamieson

In Kisnorbo's first season in charge, City have a point to prove: that they can win A-League silverware. They have bolstered their squad with the likes of Andrew Nabbout.

* Melbourne Victory

Coach: Grant Brebner, Captain: Leigh Broxham

Brebner is tasked with taking Victory back to the A-League's upper echelon and there were promising signs in the Asian Champions League. Striker Rudy Gestede will be crucial to the revamped Victory.

* Newcastle Jets

Coach: Craig Deans (interim), Captain: Nigel Boogaard

The Jets had a positive end to last season but have since lost coach Carl Robinson, are yet to appoint his permanent replacement and are in ownership limbo. It looks like a tough season awaits them.

* Perth Glory

Coach: Richard Garcia, Captain: Diego Castro

A season of change is ahead under Garcia, who backed in young players in the ACL and saw promising results. With the attacking threat of Bruno Fornaroli and Diego Castro, Perth are always dangerous.

* Sydney FC

Coach: Steve Corica, Captain: Alex Wilkinson

Performing in the A-League is just routine for the reigning champions, who are aiming to be the first team to win three consecutive titles. But they will do so without striker Adam Le Fondre.

* Wellington Phoenix

Coach: Ufuk Talay, Captain: Ulises Davila

Last season's surprise packets have lost former skipper and defensive rock Steven Taylor but will back themselves to again be in the finals mix - albeit from a different base in Wollongong.

* Western Sydney Wanderers

Coach: Carl Robinson, Captain: TBC

The Wanderers poached Robinson from Newcastle then followed that up by boosting their playing stocks by acquiring the likes of James Troisi as they aim to rise up the table. Shaping as the villains of the season.

* Western United

Coach: Mark Rudan, Captain: Alessandro Diamanti

One of the most exciting teams in the tail-end of last season, United have maintained a largely stable squad and will be keen to kick on from this year's semi-final appearance.