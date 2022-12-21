More than 150 spectators stormed AAMI Park during a clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City.

City's goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards were injured during the pitch invasion last Saturday.

More than 80 flares and fireworks were released, causing about $150,000 damage.

POLICE HAVE CHARGED:

* 13 people, including one teenage boy

POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED:

* 23 other people

POLICE STILL LOOKING TO IDENTIFY:

* Eight people

WHO HAS BEEN CHARGED?

* A 23-year-old Craigieburn man charged with violent disorder, discharging a missile, intent to cause injury, recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, entry to sporting competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance and riotous behaviour. He was released on bail.

* A 19-year-old Meadow Heights man charged with violent disorder, discharging a missile, three counts of unlawful assault, entry to competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance, riotous behaviour, discharging and possessing a flare. He was released on bail.

* A 18-year-old Alphington man charged with violent disorder, criminal damage, unlawful assault, entry to competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance and riotous behaviour. He was released on bail.

* A 26-year-old Northcote man charged with violent disorder, criminal damage, unlawful assault, entry to competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance, riotous behaviour and discharging a flare. He was released on bail.

* A 23-year-old Wollert man charged with violent disorder, criminal damage, entry to sporting competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance and riotous behaviour. He was released on bail.

* A 28-year-old Albion man charged with entry to competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance and riotous behaviour. He was released on bail.

* A 26-year-old St Albans man charged with entry to competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance and riotous behaviour. He was released on bail.

* A 27-year-old Cairnlea man charged with entry to competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance and riotous behaviour. He was released on bail.

* A 18-year-old Diggers Rest man charged with entry to competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance and riotous behaviour. He was released on bail.

* A 26-year-old Ringwood East man charged with entry to competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance and riotous behaviour. He was released on bail.

* A 26-year-old Sunbury man charged with entry to competition space, disrupting a match, public nuisance and riotous behaviour. He was released on bail.

* A 17-year-old Reservoir male charged on summons with reckless conduct endangering serious injury and discharging a lit distress signal in relation to the cameraman who was allegedly hit with a flare.

* A 22-year-old Pascoe Vale man expected to be charged on summons with discharging a lit distress signal.

All have been bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on February 27.