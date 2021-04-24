The Aberdeen-born international earned the Man of the Match award as the Hibees defeated the visitors 2 – 1, confirming a European place with three games to go. Hibbies will be dusting off their passports ahead of a European adventure next season, with Hibs guaranteed a place in the newly formed UEFA Conference League at the very least.

Boyle is in the form of his life, collecting a career high return of 12 goals and six assists, making him the third top goal scorer in the Scottish Premiership, behind Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard and Hibernian teammate Kevin Nisbet.

Speaking after the game to the Hibernian media team, Boyle reflected on his current success in front of goal.

“I think everything has just clicked into place this season," he said. "Obviously I had a dry spell after I signed my contract, the old contract virus got me for a few months,

"But I’m a strong character and I came back fighting and I’m always keen to score goals and set up team mates and thankfully I’ve done that this season, and hopefully I can kick on and get more.”

Manager Jack Ross was also full of praise for the versatile Socceroo.

“The big part of it is his qualities as a player," said Ross. "Your job as a manager is to get the best from players, they do the hard part on the pitch.



“But I think he enjoys the way we work and we work on a lot of patterns of play that bring out the best of him, in terms of playing in behind teams and in to forward areas and out wide because he is a big player for us.

"But he repays that faith, if you like, in us setting up to get the best from him by what he delivers and he’s had a terrific season.”

Boyle turns 28 this weekend and will look to celebrate by securing a place in the Scottish Cup Semi Final as they take on Motherwell. He has played a key role in booking their place in the Quarter Finals, finding the back of the net in dominant wins over Championship side Queen of the South and League 1’s Stranraer.

Hibernian ended a 114 year drought to lift the Scottish Cup back in 2016, and fans will be hopeful that the in-form midfielder can guide his side to cup glory once again.