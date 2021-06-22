The role is among the most coveted - and the most highly pressured - in world officiating and will make Gillett a household name around the world.

The Australian came to prominence in the A-League, especially after he wore a microphone for his final A-League match, an action that offered a rare insight into the refereeing process and drew plaudits around the world.

Gillett became part of the Select Group 2 referee’s list for the 2019/20 season.

Previous to that he was one of the most high-profile officials in his native Australia, refereeing in the A-League from 2010 to 2019. He is now in line to become the first Australian to referee in the Premier League.

Gillett wins promotion after successfully officiating several key matches this season including a Championship playoff final.