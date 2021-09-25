The 18-year-old joined AGF in July after a single A-League appearance and came off the bench for an impressive quick fire cameo in his new club’s 3-0 midweek Danish Cup over From VS.

The South Sudanese attacker had three attempts on goal in his 10 minutes on the pitch, and is hoping to have done enough to stay in the squad for Tuesday’s (AEST) Superliga clash against Lawrence Thomas’ Sonderjyske.

Following in the footsteps of Mustafa Amini, Alex Gersbach, Zach Duncan and Daniel Arzani at AGF, the kid from western Sydney told FTBL: “I think for someone who played the last 10 minutes I did pretty well.

“I had a couple of shots in goal and won a few balls in the air, so hopefully I made a good impression.

“I want to stay involved with the senior team now - things are moving fast. There’s a big tradition of Australian players here and it’s a great club to develop and learn.



“I’ve been made welcome from day one and I just want to do all I can to stay in and around the first team now.”

A product of the youth system at NPL side Marconi Stallions, Reec might find himself in the radar of the Young Socceroos if he continues to impress.

“That would be a huge thing for me - definitely something to aim for,” he added.

“But I’ve got to do well for my club first.

“Of course I’ve got a lot of things to improve on but I like to think I’ve got a bit flair to my game.

“I’ve also got speed and I love to score goals - I think I can be a target man also.

This is an exciting time for me.”