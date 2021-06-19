It's a game the media in South Africa are touting as the biggest match in the club's history, and of many of the players' lives.

Baccus is set to face Moroccan champions Wydad Athletic Club in the first leg of the African Champions League semi-final in Morocco tomorrow morning AEST.

While the CAF Champions League is famous for the incredible veracity of its fans and the match will be played at the 67,000 seater Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, unfortunately no fans will be allowed.

Despite boasting 13 league titles and more than 16 million fans, the South African giants have traditionally underperformed in the premier continental tournament and have faced lengthy bans on multiple occasions.

Baccus' personal fortunes for the Chiefs have been slightly mixed. He played very regularly in his first season as arguably the club's standout midfielder, but complained of homesickness and was angling for a transfer several months ago.

He remained, and while he's been a slightly more peripheral figure for the Amakhosi this season, has still played a considerable role in the club reaching this point.

Baccus was born in South Africa but grew up in Australia, played for the Joeys and is the brother of Olyroos, Wanderers midfielder Keanu Baccus.