Gibbs, who joined Keflavik from NSW NPL club Blacktown City earlier this year, scored 21 goals in just 19 appearances in his first campaign in Iceland.

The 28-year-old was named player of the year and selected in the team of the year for the Lengjudeild.

Gibbs, who has had spells in the A-League for Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and the Newcastle Jets, also picked up three assists.

Champions - Promotion - Golden Boot Tough Year but One to Remember 2020 🙌🍾 https://t.co/RKkdCGK18W — Joey Gibbs (@JGIBBS10SBBIGJ) October 30, 2020

The striker's goals helped Keflavik win the league and secure promotion to the top flight Úrvalsdeild karla for next season.

He also took out the competition's Golden Boot award and broke a club goal-scoring record.

In August Gibbs extended his contract with Keflavik until 2022.