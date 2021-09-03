The 38-year-old has drawn the curtain on his distinguished career which was spent largely in England and Scotland, before returning to his homeland for spells with Western United and Brisbane Roar, and then finally a seven-game stint with Western Sydney Wanderers.

Although admitting making the decision to call time on his career was a tough one, McDonald stated he was ready to realise his burning ambition to enter management.

‘I’m thankful and delighted to be given this opportunity’ said McDonald, speaking to the ‘Knight life’ podcast. ‘The resources and facilities at my disposal here are fantastic.’

The former Celtic striker also pointed to having his family settled on the Gold Coast, with his son already involved in the Knights Youth Set up.

‘We’ve found a home here on the Gold Coast, now’s the time for us to be settled, we love our way of life here.’

The Knights claimed their first NPL Championship in 2019, before being edged out by Olympic FC in last years semi-final.

Within their ranks they boost former A-League midfielder Mitch Nicholls and Colombian forward Jhesion Macuace.

‘We already have some exceptional talent here’ stated McDonald. ‘I’m hoping I can add some structure and discipline particularly when we don’t have the ball.’ ‘Sometimes the basics can be the hardest thing to do as they can be taken for granted.’

The NPL Queensland season gets back underway this weekend following a four week pause due to Covid restrictions. The Knights currently sit second on the ladder with this seasons top four race proving to be a tight one.