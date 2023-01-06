Fit and firing once more, former England international Jack Rodwell hopes he can be the catalyst in turning around Sydney FC's stuttering A-League Men season.

Up until last week's 2-0 win over Newcastle, Rodwell had only managed 45 minutes for the Sky Blues with groin and adductor injuries limiting his game time since his switch from Western Sydney Wanderers.

In the time he was out Sydney have also been without captain Alex Wilkinson, meaning coach Steve Corica has been deprived of his two starting centre-backs.

The results have been telling, with Sydney failing to keep a clean sheet until the New Year's Day win over the Jets.

Their defensive resolve will again be put to the test when Sydney host the Wellington Phoenix on Saturday, with Rodwell confident they can continue their upturn in form.

"It's a new year and we're trying to go on a good run," Rodwell said.

"We take pride in keeping a clean sheet and the manager states that every week, that's what we've been striving for.

"So to get it has been brilliant. Obviously it's a team effort, but for us defenders coming off the pitch it felt good (to get a clean sheet).

"The injuries have been a bit unfortunate, but I'm finally at a place now where I feel good, so hopefully I can stay in the team and try and help the team."

Sydney are undefeated in their last nine games against the Phoenix but will again be without Joe Lolley due to suspension.

Max Burgess is expected to retain his spot on the flank and, with Adam Le Fondre now back at full fitness, Rodwell felt confident his side could make it two wins on the bounce.

"I feel like attacking-wise, we've been going quite well all season really," Rodwell said.

"We've managed to score goals,. It's just we've not managed to stop them at the other end.

"As long as we keep it solid at the back, we can win games.

"Max has come in and done a great job. I feel like on the break, we could score from anywhere."