Brebner, 42, has been called upon in an interim head coach role to guide the A-League giant through the remainder of the 2019/20 season when it resumes July 16.

Victory sit in 10th on the A-League ladder with finals football seemingly a mission impossible.

However, Thompson believes A-League clubs like Victory appointing former players steeped in club history will restore pride at such a storied A-League outfit.

“You look at 'Brebsy', he’s got the DNA of the club at his heart,” Thompson told FTBL today.

“He’s a legend. He knows the club from a player’s point of view – and now a coaching point of view – what it means to have success in the A-League with Victory.

“He’s been through so much, won things and he lives and breathes Victory.

“He can restore that old Victory feeling even if it’s going to be hard to make the finals.”

Victory need wins badly with six games left and lying seven points away from the playoffs.

However, with an international strikeforce of Marco Rojas (New Zealand), Andrew Nabbout and Robbie Kruse (Socceroos) plus the livewire Elvis Kamsoba, Victory should have enough going forward to trouble most A-League clubs.

Striker Robbie Kruse training with A-League club Victory this week

With a relatively short preparation after three months of players training at home, restoring pride in the shirt may have to be the former Hibernian man's goal.

Thompson believes the players will enjoy a shorter prep time.

“To be honest, before the A-League we had these shorter pre-seasons compared to these long 15-week pre-seasons you have in the A-League,” Thompson said.