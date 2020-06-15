City, one of the stronger clubs in Australia’s A-League, is coached by former French U21 mentor Erick Mombaerts.

Kisnorbo is one of the 65-year-old Frenchman's assistants.

The ex Leicester City favourite, who spent four years at the Foxes till 2009 playing 136 times, is learning from a coach who is revered in French youth development circles.

Former Leicester City defender Patrick Kisnorbo with veteran French coach Erick Mombaerts in Australia last season

“Erick’s knowledge is superior to anyone I’ve ever worked with,” the former Leicester City Aussie tells FTBL.

"In terms of the style of play we play at City, he’s integral to my learnings in Australia about the game’s tactics and how to beat an opponent in the way we want to play."

Warren Joyce, a trusted former assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, is another who has mentored Kisnorbo at the City Football Group’s Australia arm.

Joyce coached in Australia for two years at City from 2017 with the ex-Leicester City defender as one of his assistants.

“Warren, he came from a marvelous coaching background in terms of working with some of the best young players in the world at Manchester United.

“He taught me things about what to look at, what to expect. He really taught me about the things needed for a successful team,” Kisnorbo, now 39, adds.

Ex-Leicester City hardman Patrick Kisnorbo with Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce

Capped 18 times for Australia, “Paddy” as he’s known by all finds himself ideally placed to launch a coaching career after his stint playing for his club in Australia ended in 2016.

He played for Melbourne City over 70 times including in some heated Melbourne Derbies, before moving directly from playing to its academy in Australia four years ago.

From player to a head coach within days was a huge leap but it’s forced the former Leicester City favorite to adapt.

“I got thrown in at the deep end with a group I’d never worked with before,” Kisnorbo tells FTBL of his start in coaching back in 2016.