The latest A-League marquee player has been announced with the signing of Nani. The former Manchester United stalwart will be with Melbourne Victory for the upcoming A-League Men's season.

Nani Signing

Former Portuguese international Nani has signed with Melbourne Victory.

The new marquee player will be with the A-League side for the upcoming season.

His signing comes a day after the departure of All Whites player Marco Rojas.

Nani is best known for his seven-year spell with Manchester United, where he won the Premier League four times, the League Cup twice and the UEFA Champions League.

He also has extensive club experience elsewhere, having played at some of the biggest clubs in Spain, Turkey, Portugal the USA and as mentioned Italy.

The enigmatic attacker has made more than 500 club appearances for top-flight teams since his professional debut, netting over a 100 goals. Internationally, he scored 23 goals for his country, winning the European Championship in 2016.

“I’m excited to be coming to the A-League with Melbourne Victory and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” Nani stated upon signing.

“I have spoken with the coach, Tony, and I know that Melbourne Victory is a Club that wants to achieve success and I want to play a role in helping the team achieve that.

“From what I have seen, the fans in Melbourne are not only the best in the league but they rival the atmosphere in Europe and I’m looking forward to being a part of that on the field in a Victory shirt and playing for them this season.”

His looming move to Victory would arguably be the biggest recruitment to the A-League since Daniel Sturridge's signing by Perth Glory last year.

