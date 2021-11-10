The ex-Everton, Manchester City, Blackburn and Sunderland midfielder did enough in a recent trial to convince boss Carl Robinson to roll the dice on a player once hailed as English football’s brightest young prospect.

Now 30, Rodwell is fighting to revive his faded fortunes after being released by relegated Sheffield United in June, after managing just 73 minutes across two frustrating seasons.

Macarthur FC were also in the running for Rodwell, who has recently settled in Sydney with his Australian wife Alana.

However, his first preference was Wanderers due to the club’s towering infrastructure, with Robinson always open to the possibility - so long as Rodwell could prove his fitness after so long on the sidelines.

Rodwell - who broke through at Goodson Park and once earned $130,000 a week - can operate at the back, as well as midfield where Robinson is likely to deploy him.

His future appeared stratospheric when Manchester City signed him for $22 million in 2012, just weeks after they’d captured their first top flight league title in 44 years.

But the move proved ill fated with Rodwell making only 16 appearances across two seasons before a now notorious switch to Sunderland where an injury-plagued Rodwell sat on sky high wages in a four-year stint which won him few friends among the Back Cats faithful.

He finally departed for Blackburn Rovers as the Wearsiders slid down the divisions and then onto the Blades.

There was a fruitless trial in the MLS before the move to Australia last month brought him onto the A-League radar.

It’s unclear if Rodwell will be considered for Wanderers’ season opener on Saturday week against cross town foes Sydney FC at CommBank Stadium, as he works to get back into match condition.