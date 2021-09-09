The green and gold made history in Hanoi with the victory, becoming the first nation in the Asian Football Confederation to win 10 consecutive World Cup qualifying matches in a single qualifcation campaign.

The result leaves Australia on top of of Group B after two wins from two games.

The Socceroos survived hot conditions, a bumpy pitch and an opponent parking the bus to secure the one-goal result on Tuesday.

But the victory was met by criticism by some supporters online after the game.

Ollerenshaw, who earned 14 caps for the national team, believes many in Australia are "naive".

"I think it's naive to think that the Socceroos can go to Hanoi, Bangkok etc and dominate," he told FTBL.

"That's not the real world. So it means many of Australia's football public have unrealistic expectations for the Socceroos.

"Anywhere else in the world a 1-0 away win to a difficult destination is lavished with praise. That shows that we are an immature footballing public.

"We still don't fully understand the game and its nuances."

Ollerenshaw has been based in Malaysia for many years and is currently the technical director of Sabah FC. The 53-year-old has seen up close the growth and development of football in south-east Asian.

Vietnam are ranked 92nd in the world, but won the AFF Championship in 2018 and reached the quarter-finals of the 2019 Asian Cup.

"Vietnam are probably the biggest improvers out of all of the south-east Asian countries," Ollerenshaw admitted.