The former Socceroo has been the head coach of J-League 1 club Yokohama F. Marinos since July of this year. Muscat replaced departing manager Ange Postecoglou who left the club to become Celtic FC's head coach.

Yokohama F. Marinos have now announced that Muscat will be continuing at the club after having renewed his contract for the next season.

Muscat's first season in J-League went quite well. The club finished the season in the Japanese top flight with 79 points, 13 points behind champions Kawasaki Frontale. From the time of his arrival the ex-Socceroo coached his team to ten wins, three draws and five loses.

Prior to his time with Yokohama, Muscat had previously managed Belgian First Division side Sint-Truidense VV from June 2020 until his dismissal by the club in December of that year due to poor performances.

He started his head coaching career at Melbourne Victory. Muscat managed the Victorian club for six seasons from October 2013 to May 2019 and won the A-League Championship twice, the Premiership and the FFA Cup once. Like at Yokohama, Muscat had succeeded Postecoglou as head coach of Victory.

Muscat turned to managing after a successful professional footballing career, one that saw him don the Green and Gold 46 times.

