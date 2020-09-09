Former Socceroo and long-serving Newcastle Jets midfielder Ruben Zadkovich has taken over as head coach of NPL2 NSW club Hills United.
Zadkovich takes over at the ambitious third division club after former coach, Central Coast Mariners and Utrecht legend Patrick Zwaanswijk, joined Western Sydney Wanderers.
In addition to captaining Newcastle, Zadkovich also played for Queens Park Rangers and Derby County, and A-League sides Perth Glory and Sydney FC, among others.
He served as coach of Broadmeadow Magic for the past three years, from 2016 to 2019.
“I was looking for the next project to challenge me as a coach, Broadmeadow Magic is part of my family and will always have a place in my heart," Zadkovich said.
“Once I met the people at Hills United FC I knew this was the place I could challenge myself as a football coach but also have a positive experience away from the pitch.
“I’m grateful for the trust Tristan and the board have given me and I will give everything I have to make sure we progress and achieve things together.”
Zadkovich made 35 appearances for the Olyroos and famously had a key role at the 2008 Olympic games, before going on to make three Socceroos appearances.