Smith joined Brisbane City as a player and as football director in February.

The 37-year-old will take over the head coaching role from Nick Green.

Smith earned three caps for the Socceroos in 2012.

The England-born centre back made more than 100 appearances for the Brisbane Roar, helping the A-League club win three championships and two premierships from 2010 to 2014.

Smith spent four years playing in Thailand and Hong Kong before returning to Australia in 2019.

Last year the defender helped Gold Coast Knights win the Queensland NPL grand final.