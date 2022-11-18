Forget containment and caution in their Group D opener on Wednesday, Wilkshire - now a part of the Central Coast Mariners talent factory - views courage and fearlessness as key to taming the defending champions in Qatar.

Australia adopted that ethos in their qualification -victory over Peru, shocking the South Americans with their adventure.

The same tactical mindset is critical again, in Wilkshire’s view, for Graham Arnold’s side to not just survive, but thrive, against Les Bleus, and provide a platform for their other group clashes against Tunisia and Denmark.

“We need to be brave, play on the front foot in the traditional Aussie way and show absolutely no fear,” Wilkshire told FTBL.

“I don’t think trying to sit back and soak up pressure and try and stifle them is the way to approach things.

“People might expect us to do that but I’m sure Graham Arnold will have his own plans and will want to see his team take the match to France whenever possible, like we did against Peru.

“I’m optimistic we can do that and can get a result and move forward in the group. I think he has a good core group of players and they’re more than capable of putting into effect a game plan.

“I’m sure Arnie is building a lot of belief and having Timmy Cahill around their training camp this week will only add to that. If you have belief then anything is possible.”

Wilkshire, who amassed 80 caps and played at two World Cups, is “delighted” Central Coast’s Premier League-bound game-breaker Garang Kuol is along for the ride, explaining he might be the go-to figure to rescue a result off the bench.

“He’s an X-factor player who can make something happen from nothing, as we’ve seen already in his club career with the Mariners," he said.

“He’ll thrive on any opportunity and has such a level head for an 18-year-old. Nothing fazes him .. I know him personally and he’s got all the ingredients to make a success of every opportunity, whether with Australia or Newcastle United when he goes there.

“He’s got pace, he can finish and he can reach great heights. He got the move to England for a reason. He’s the one to come off the bench and create something. We don’t have anybody else like him.

“He’s just a fantastic kid with a great mentality. I remember after he got his call up for Australia against New Zealand in September, when he returned to the Mariners he was the last one at training picking up all the cones and balls.

“He’s humble, he’s down to earth and it’s important he stays that way and just keeps on doing what’s got him to where he is so far in his career.

“He’s not quite ready to start games. He has to grow into that and as he puts the other parts of his game together that will come. I think he’s been managed really well so far in his career.”