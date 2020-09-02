Van Marwijk, who led the Socceroos at the 2018 World Cup, previously led the Dutch national team from 2008 to 2012.

The 68-year-old took the nation of his birth all the way to the World Cup final in 2010, where they only lost to Spain after an Andres Iniesta goal in extra time.

While only one of a number of high-profile Dutch coaches in consideration for the role, Van Marwijk's golden generation of Netherlands stars are beginning to publicly back the boss.

"I thought his vision was excellent. He is also a coach who expresses a lot of confidence towards his players," Van Persie told Dutch media in support of his former boss.

"He did that really well. He gave his front players a lot of freedom and we – I'm talking about Wesley Sneijder, Rafael van der Vaart, Arjen Robben and I – handled that in the right way in 2010.

"He gave us the feeling that we are also going to do it for the coach. That really lived with us. We went on cruise control through qualifying, won an incredible amount and we almost became world champions."

Van Marwijk had a brief spell in charge of the UAE, his third straight Asian national team appointment, after Australia exited at the World Cup's group stage two years ago.

Van Persie also backed another former Dutch coach, Louis van Gaal, as a possible other option. With a Dutch native seemingly the favoured option by the KNVB, Ruud Gullit has also expressed interest in the role.

Frank de Boer is also a high-profile - if not controversial - candidate after departing MLS heavyweights Atlanta United only two weeks ago.