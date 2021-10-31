Adam signed for Xanthi earlier this year after a spell with Sydney Olympic.

But the 21-year-old did play a single game for the second tier Greek club and has now departed.

FTBL understands the striker is keen to stay in Europe and is pursuing opportunities in Germany and Denmark.

Adam was born in Sudan but grew up in Sydney and came through the junior system at Marconi.

He joined the Wanderers in 2017 and helped the club win the Y-League in 2018.

Adam debuted for Western Sydney's first-team in 2019 and make 19 appearances before leaving the A-League side in December 2020.

Xanthi is owned by Australian businessman Bill Papas, who is being investigated for allegedly facilitating a bank fraud worth more than $300 million.