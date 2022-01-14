Like Adelaide United skipper Stefan Mauk, Adam, 21, is awaiting visa approval to join a small band of Australians in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Former Socceroos goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has been a massive hit in his four seasons with J1 Nagoya Grampus, Socceroos striker Adam Taggart is on the roster at top flight Cerezo Osaka, whilst fledgling Australia defender Thomas Deng last week signed for J2 Albirex Niigata after being released by Urawa Red Diamonds.

Deng has joined Mitch Duke in the second tier, with the Socceroos striker about to enter his second season with Fagiano Okayama, where he will be joined by Mauk.

Adam departed Greek outfit Xanthi FC in November without playing a game, and trialled with Bundesliga strugglers Greuther Furth last month, before the Japan opportunity arose.

The Sudan-born hitman was a junior with Marconi before being snapped up by Wanderers, where he made 19 A-League appearances in 2019-2020 prior to returning to the NPL at Sydney Olympic.