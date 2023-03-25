All that was required to get the adrenaline pumping again was to sit down with head coach Graham Arnold and sift through an 11-strong list of prospects looking to burnish their blossoming reputations on the international stage.

Friday’s compelling 3-1 friendly win over Ecuador in Sydney provided the former Manchester United assistant further proof, if any were needed, that his decision to resist offers from clubland was based on far more than pure sentiment.

Excited by what lies ahead in the road to North America in 2026 and next January’s Asian Cup before that, the Dutchman is revelling working with a young brigade of breakthrough talent which will come of age over the next four years.

“After the World Cup, I straight away said to Arnie ‘we need to carry on mate’,” Meulensteen declared.

“Just look at all the players coming through - at the back you’ve got Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Jordan Bos and Nathaniel Atkinson; in midfield there’s Keanu Baccus, Cammy Devlin, Aiden O’Neill, Alex Robertson and Connor Metcalfe. And up top there’s Garang Kuol and Nestory Irankunda coming through.

“If that’s not exciting then I don’t know what is.”

Meulensteen cites Manchester City youngster Robertson as a prime example, the 19 year old showing bite, assurance and a refreshing brashness in his 30-minute cameo against the South Americans, where he played a part on Australia’s third goal - touched in by Kuol - and almost won himself a late spot kick.

“He has a natural simplicity to his game, great calmness on the ball and smart decision making,” explained Meulensteen.

“There’s no better coach than playing with better players than yourself and copying them. And he’s doing that at City every day.

“Perhaps next season he’ll go out on loan or even move - and it’s important to for any player to play in a league that suits him and for a manager who understands what you can offer.

“Robbo is not a fighting, battling type of player - there’s a purity about his game and an elegance and he needs the right stage to continue to learn and thrive.

“We knew all about his potential, otherwise he wouldn’t be part of our group.”

Manchester-based Meulensteen plans to link up with City chief Pep Guardiola in the coming months to tease out the Spaniard’s take on where Robertson figures in his future plans.

“The key thing is for him to keep developing,” he said “He had a frustrating loan spell previously at Ross County and you don’t want to see that type of thing happen again.”

Former Burnley youngster O’Neill, who has recalibrated his game at Melbourne City, also impressed Meulensteen on his full international debut, carving out an impeccable 90-minute performance against Ecuador.

At 24, he is on the cusp of a second crack at Europe - most likely with Troyes in France - and adds yet another dimension to Australia’s midfield depth.

“He was outstanding - very mature, very disciplined and he’s still at a good age. You step up like that with the Socceroos and you get noticed,” said Meulensteen.

Twenty-year-old left-back Bos, O’Neill’s Melbourne City teammate, didn’t feature on Friday night but looks certain to garner game time against the Ecuadoreans in Melbourne.

According to Meulensteen, he’s another of the fledglings with a European future ahead of him.

“He looked excellent in training and is a good athlete, who has power and pace,” said Meulensteen. “He also has an excellent mentality and for sure he’s got a very bright future ahead of him.

“We need to give kids like him a chance to show us what they can do.

“There’s a long way to go for players like Jordan and Robbo and there’s no need to put any unnecessary pressure on them. They will develop in their own time - but the natural ability is there.

“The message for all these young players is that they’re with us for a reason. We believe they can the right potential and qualities to be Socceroos with great futures ahead of them.

“It’s also important they blend in well and the senior players are doing a great job in making that happen.

“Reaching the last 16 at the World Cup was an accomplishment but it’s hopefully only the launchpad for bigger and better things with a group of players who are only going to keep on improving.

“You should remember a good few of this new group of players can also slot on and help the Olyroos try and reach the next Games in Paris. They have it all ahead of them.”